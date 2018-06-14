Head to Head Survey: Lantronix (LTRX) and A10 Networks (ATEN)

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A10 Networks and Lantronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $230.00 million 1.99 -$20.94 million N/A N/A Lantronix $44.73 million 1.12 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Lantronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A10 Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for A10 Networks and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lantronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Lantronix.

Volatility & Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of A10 Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Lantronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks -6.94% -17.63% -7.12% Lantronix -0.28% 4.78% 3.28%

Summary

A10 Networks beats Lantronix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

