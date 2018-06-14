AAR (AIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. expects its supply chain to witnesses strong growth and continued demand in MRO businesses, driven by its strong position in the thriving global aviation services market. Moreover, the company has outperformed its industry in last one year. The company also expects its Aviation Services segment to benefit significantly from its strong position in the growing global aviation market. A strong cash balance position allows AAR Corp. to reward back its shareholders with notable dividend payouts as well as finances its repurchase programs. However, the company is subject to stringent government regulations. The company is exposed to currency fluctuation risks due to its geographically expanded client base and operations beyond the U.S. Also, certain of AAR Cop.’s airline customers have in the past been impacted by tight credit markets, which limited their ability to buy parts, services, engines, and aircraft.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AIR stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AAR will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO David P. Storch sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,120,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,610.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,155. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,885,000 after purchasing an additional 662,512 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,564,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AAR by 431.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 333,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

