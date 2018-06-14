HAP Trading LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HAP Trading LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 52,474 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,029. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

