Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is Sector Gamma AS’s Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 11.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $66,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $47,713,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. 3,980,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

