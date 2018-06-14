AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Iguana Healthcare Management LLC

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.1% of Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie traded up $1.17, hitting $98.75, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.