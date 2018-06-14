BMO Capital Markets Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $78.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABBV. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.51.

AbbVie traded up $1.17, reaching $98.75, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 4,643,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 94,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

