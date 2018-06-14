TrovaGene (TROV) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Head to Head Survey

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of TrovaGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and TrovaGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $13.48 million 120.63 -$108.45 million ($2.68) -13.25 TrovaGene $500,000.00 8.32 -$24.90 million ($6.48) -0.13

TrovaGene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acceleron Pharma and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 3 8 0 2.73 TrovaGene 0 1 2 0 2.67

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $53.22, suggesting a potential upside of 49.84%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,173.81%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -839.98% -34.52% -32.40% TrovaGene -3,861.57% -342.47% -134.39%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats TrovaGene on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

