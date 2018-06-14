ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 14,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $175,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,058.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $106,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,299 shares in the company, valued at $943,501.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands opened at $13.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

ACCO Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

