HC Wainwright Analysts Give Acer Therapeutics (ACER) a $50.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $50.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics traded down $0.38, reaching $19.48, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,483. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

