Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $33,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,152,504 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.81. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.96 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 27.74%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.