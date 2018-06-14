Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.23 Million Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 430.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in BB&T by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in BB&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

BB&T opened at $53.79 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 80,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $4,348,871.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,659 shares of company stock worth $15,774,234. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.48.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

