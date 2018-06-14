Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 737,449 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Apache during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apache by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apache by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache opened at $43.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

