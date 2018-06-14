Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.10 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 167,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,246,261.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $108,899.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,557 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

