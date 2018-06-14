Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Increased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

ATVI stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 6,702,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,681. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

