Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) to post $219.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acxiom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.94 million. Acxiom reported sales of $212.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full year sales of $947.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.59 million to $950.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACXM. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acxiom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acxiom by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acxiom traded up $0.76, hitting $29.52, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 396,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,575. Acxiom has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

