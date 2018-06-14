Adobe Systems (ADBE) Receives $219.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $238.79 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Adobe Systems has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $243.49. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,819 shares of company stock worth $10,451,729. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 700,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Adobe Systems by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

