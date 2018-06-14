Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases 485,801 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,801 shares during the period. Adobe Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Adobe Systems worth $441,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.35, for a total transaction of $3,589,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $658,148.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,058,355.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.15. 158,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.03.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.