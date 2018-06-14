AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $122,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $62.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.