TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies traded down $0.17, hitting $94.56, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,680,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,495. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nomura set a $87.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,673,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,464.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,356,715.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.