Comparing Hill International (HIL) & Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE: ACM) and Hill International (NYSE:HIL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Aecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Hill International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aecom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Hill International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aecom and Hill International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aecom $18.20 billion 0.30 $339.39 million $2.94 11.44 Hill International $520.85 million 0.60 -$33.81 million N/A N/A

Aecom has higher revenue and earnings than Hill International.

Risk and Volatility

Aecom has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aecom and Hill International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aecom 0.95% 10.60% 3.08% Hill International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aecom and Hill International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aecom 1 3 5 0 2.44 Hill International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aecom presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Aecom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aecom is more favorable than Hill International.

Summary

Aecom beats Hill International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate, public-private partnership (P3), and infrastructure projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

