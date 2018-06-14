AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, May 19th.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $59.25. 301,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $347,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 880.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 355,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator.

