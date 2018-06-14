AES Corp (AES) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,490,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,234,000 after buying an additional 1,069,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 344.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 166,944 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 53.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 114,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 209.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,918,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,298,686 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

AES opened at $13.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

