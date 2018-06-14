Zacks Investment Research Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Affimed traded up $0.20, reaching $2.45, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 3,687,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,099. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 1,429.80%. analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 817.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma.

