Affimed (AFMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,686,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 632,091 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,429.80% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. research analysts anticipate that Affimed NV will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.