Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $252.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.09 and a 1-year high of $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $47,958.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

