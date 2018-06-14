Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847,643 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises about 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.49% of AFLAC worth $167,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AFLAC by 111.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,639,000 after buying an additional 3,196,878 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in AFLAC by 74.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,875,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,371,000 after buying an additional 2,073,957 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,468,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 101.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,513,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,753,000 after buying an additional 1,765,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AFLAC by 99.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,170,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,744,000 after buying an additional 1,579,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AFLAC in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AFLAC in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

AFL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 2,464,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,364. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

