Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price

News headlines about Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agilysys earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.1315101929378 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.35. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience.

