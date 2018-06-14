Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($6.25) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $92.30 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,173.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,077 shares of company stock worth $15,096,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.