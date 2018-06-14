Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.69 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Agrello token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, YoBit and RightBTC. Agrello has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $347,709.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00606986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00225287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00093170 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello’s launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

