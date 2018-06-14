Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Financial Survey

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold $71.04 billion 0.41 $2.05 billion $1.38 17.26 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $769.03 million 0.33 $6.89 million $0.31 36.94

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. Koninklijke Ahold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold 3.03% 11.00% 4.87% Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.28% 4.47% 2.04%

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke Ahold has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold 0 2 0 0 2.00 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1 3 2 0 2.17

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.40%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 6,637 stores primarily under 20 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of February 15, 2018, it operated 144 stores in 19 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

