Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (FVD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period.

Get 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS alerts:

Shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS opened at $30.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (NYSEARCA:FVD).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.