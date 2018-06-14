Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (HDV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 194,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF alerts:

ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF opened at $85.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.