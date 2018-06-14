Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $98.22.

SPDR S&P Biotech Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.