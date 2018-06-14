Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Barclays Ipath Sp Mlp Etn (IMLP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barclays Ipath Sp Mlp Etn (NYSEARCA:IMLP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Barclays Ipath Sp Mlp Etn worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barclays Ipath Sp Mlp Etn by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

Barclays Ipath Sp Mlp Etn opened at $18.32 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Barclays Ipath Sp Mlp Etn has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

