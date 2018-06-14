AICHAIN Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One AICHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BCEX, Allcoin and BigONE. AICHAIN has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00613519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00223583 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00094291 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AIT is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1. AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me.

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, CoinEgg, BCEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

