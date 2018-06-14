Aigang Price Tops $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $28,010.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00614632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00226521 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00044997 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

