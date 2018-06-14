Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) CFO Acquires $48,656.00 in Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,656.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 553,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,837. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -0.34.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

