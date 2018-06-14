AirSwap Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gatecoin and OKEx. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and $1.41 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, OKEx, Liqui, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

