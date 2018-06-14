Comparing Bandwidth (BAND) & AlarmCom (ALRM)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) and AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of AlarmCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and AlarmCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $162.96 million 4.29 $5.97 million $0.49 80.55 AlarmCom $338.94 million 6.35 $29.25 million $0.76 59.86

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bandwidth and AlarmCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 0 6 0 3.00 AlarmCom 0 1 10 0 2.91

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. AlarmCom has a consensus target price of $49.10, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given AlarmCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and AlarmCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth N/A N/A N/A AlarmCom 10.01% -57.77% 13.83%

Summary

AlarmCom beats Bandwidth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

