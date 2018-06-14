Albemarle (ALB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Albemarle to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

NYSE:ALB opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 26.3% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

