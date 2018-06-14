Albion Tech & Gen VCT (AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Albion Tech & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AATG opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Thursday. Albion Tech & Gen VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.89 ($0.93).

About Albion Tech & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

