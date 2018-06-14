Alcoa Corp (AA) Position Boosted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,811 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alcoa worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Independence Trust CO purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

AA opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.