Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,912,000 after purchasing an additional 704,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

