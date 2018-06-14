Alexandria Capital LLC Invests $514,000 in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf (SPLG)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf opened at $32.69 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

