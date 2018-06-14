Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,655 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,896,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry opened at $45.47 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

