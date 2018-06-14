Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $22,593,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,011,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,483,159.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,072 shares of company stock worth $27,791,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Instinet lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.47 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.52.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

