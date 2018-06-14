Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.44.

ALGN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $370.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,399 shares in the company, valued at $56,211,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Align Technology by 98,968.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 81,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,938,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Align Technology by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Align Technology by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

