Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 1,085,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.05 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $922,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $842,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,842 shares of company stock worth $10,408,590. Corporate insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 104.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

