Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.74 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,871 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.44% of Heartland Financial USA worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 70.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $1,236,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,526 shares of company stock worth $2,991,354 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTLF stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

