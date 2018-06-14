Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $24.65 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350,755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.53% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons opened at $32.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.77. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

